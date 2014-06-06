Gear Review: Taurus Stomp-Head 4.SL Guitar Amp

Guitar amplifiers disguised as effect pedals are nothing new, but most are fairly limiting in one way or another. Usually, the space-related convenience leads to an inconvenience in the tone or power department.

Then there's the Taurus Stomp-Head 4.SL.

Let’s start with the power. The Stomp-Head 4.SL can be run at 40 or 70 watts. There's also a Speaker Impedance switch that allows you to choose between 4, 8 or 16 ohms.

Next let’s discuss channel-surfing. The Taurus has two independent channels: Clean and Lead. Both channels offer separate three-band EQs (Bass, Middle and Treble) and a Volume knob. The Clean channel offers a foot-switchable Crunch knob, which is great for adding just a little bit of overdrive. Over on the far right is a Master Volume knob, a foot-switchable Boost knob for solos and a foot-switchable Mute option, which comes in handy for tuning or switching guitars.

Other perks include dual 12AX7 preamp tubes, a parallel effects loop, a ¼-inch line out with speaker simulation and ¼-inch jacks for external channel switching. There’s also a Stage/Studio switch that turns the fan off while in Studio mode to avoid unwanted noise.

On to the clips! Clip 1 is a Telecaster played through the Clean channel. I kept the EQ flat and overdubbed some delayed guitar toward the end to liven things up.

On Clip 2 I’m playing a Strat, still on the Clean channel, with the Crunch mode selected.

For Clip 3, I cranked a hollowbody through the Lead channel with the gain a little more than halfway up.

Web: taurus-amp.pl

Street Price: $899.99

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.