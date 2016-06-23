Gretsch Announces Tom Petersson Signature Basses and Limited Edition Models

Gretsch will officially unveil two new Tom Petersson signature bass models during the Summer NAMM show this week in Nashville.

The members of Cheap Trick have reigned as the high priests of hard-rocking U.S. power pop for more than 40 years, with an influential and infectiously ever-youthful sound. The band has recorded countless hits, performed over 5,000 shows and recently released their seventeenth studio album. On April 8, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, solidifying their legendary status and entering a new realm amongst their inspirational peers.

On the heels of this pinnacle moment, Gretsch is proud to honor the Cheap Trick co-founder and bassist with the USA Custom Shop Tom Petersson Signature 12-String Falcon Bass and G6136B-TP-AWT Tom Petersson Signature 4-String Bass.

Both models will be available in early 2017.

USA Custom Shop Tom Petersson Signature 12-String Falcon Bass

Petersson pioneered the creation of the 12-String bass and has become synonymous with the unique instrument that heavily impacted the band’s dynamic sound, especially enhancing their live shows. The Cheap Trick bassist has been playing his custom 12-String prototype live during the development process, and it has already garnered great admiration and attention.

“Everywhere I go now with my Gretsch bass, people are in shock,” said Petersson. “That’s really why Gretsch has always stood out so much because they are like the Cadillac or Rolls Royce of guitars. They are the flashiest, coolest looking … You show up with that and people are like ‘Oh my god! I don’t even care how that thing sounds, that’s the coolest looking instrument I’ve ever seen.’ But then you plug it in and it’s like, ‘Oh my, whoa, what is going on here?’ So it’s the best of every world. I couldn’t think of a company I’d rather work with than Gretsch.”

Stunning in style and utterly seismic in tone, it puts Petersson’s distinctive stamp on the classic White Falcon Bass design. This first and only Gretsch 12-string bass model is surely the most powerful Falcon ever. Premium features include a laminated maple body, a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets and mother-of pearl inlays that sits atop a “C” shaped maple gloss-finished neck, a shorter scale length (30.3") for comfort and fatter, sweeter tone, dual custom Seymour Duncan® Super’Tron pickups, a specially designed 12-string Space Control™ bridge and Gretsch “Cadillac” tailpiece, gold hardware and pickguard, and more. Available in Vintage White.

G6136B-TP-AWT Tom Petersson Signature 4-String Bass

Additionally, Gretsch will offer a traditional 4-string model. The G6136B-TP-AWT features a laminated maple body, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother-of pearl inlays, short scale length (30.3”), Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gretsch “Cadillac” tailpiece, gloss-finish maple neck with “U” profile, gold hardware and pickguard, and more.

Per Petersson’s specifications, the typical bridge pickup has been replaced instead with a middle pickup (Seymour Duncan® Super’Tron) that pairs with the all-new Rumble’Tron in the neck pickup for an extra bold statement.

“You can get this big, thick sound if you just want that neck pickup sound but if you want more clarity, you’ve got that one in the middle – it’s in the perfect position and then the combination of the two is just great,” noted Petersson. "That’s different than most.” Available in Aged White.

Gretsch also introduces two beautiful new limited edition models to the lineup:

G6112TCB-WF Limited Edition Falcon Center Block Jr. with Bigsby

With style and feel as pure as its Vintage White finish, the G6112TCB-WF Limited Edition Falcon Center Block Jr. with Bigsby combines vintage Falcon power with modern Gretsch sound and playability. Its smaller 14” center block body design is only 1.75” deep and enables snarling high-gain power while offering remarkable ergonomic comfort and control. Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups deliver pure Gretsch power, with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors under the hood for even smoother vintage tone. It also includes a no-load tone control for smoother tonal taper while unleashing full-throttle Filter’Tron™ power, the classic Falcon “vertical winged” headstock logo, and a String-Thru Bigsby tailpiece. Available August 2016.

6120T-59CAR Limited Edition Nashville with Bigsby

Stunning in look and sound, the 6120T-59CAR Limited Edition Nashville with Bigsby takes a classic 1959 Gretsch design and mods it in supremely cool style. The gorgeous Candy Apple Red finish is complemented by a matching headstock and aged binding. Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups deliver pure Gretsch power, with red inserts that match the body finish and "Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors under the hood for even smoother vintage tone. The G6120T-59CAR also includes a rosewood fingerboard (with aged inlays) and pinned bridge for warmer, silkier tone, and a String-Thru Bigsby tailpiece. Available August 2016.

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com.