Gretsch Introduces New Electromatic Series Models

Gretsch has just announced the debut of several new Electromatic Series guitars. The new additions to the line include nine new models, including two basses and two left-handed guitars.

New to the series are the Black G5445T and Gold G5448T Double Jet models. These double-cutaway guitars have a chambered basswood body and an arched maple top; a two-tone body color scheme; dual “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups and a Bigsby B50 tailpiece. Other features include a 12-inch radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and “Hump-Block” inlays; three-position pickup toggle switch; anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, G-arrow knobs and a white pearloid Gretsch-logo pickguard.

The Cherry G5103 and Black G5105 CVT III guitars sport the original Gretsch “CVT” thin-profile mahogany body design; a bolt-on maple neck that joins the body at the 18th fret, and three Gretsch mini dual-coil pickups that sound hi-fi rich and high-gain friendly. Additional features include three-position pickup toggle switch; 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets; G-arrow knobs and anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece.

The Junior Jet Bass is solidbody bass equipped with classic Gretsch appointments capable of filling a room with massive subsonic tones. Features include a 30.3-inch scale neck; Gretsch mini dual-coil pickup; 12-inch-radius rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets; four-saddle bridge and a black Gretsch-logo pickguard. This model is available in Black and Tobacco Sunburst finishes.

Also new to the collection are the Two-Tone Sunburst G5434, Black G5435 and Gold G5438 Pro Jet models. These chambered, single cutaway classics, also available in left-handed models (G5435LH and G5434LH), have an arched maple top; a 12-inch radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and “Hump Block” inlays; three-position pickup toggle switch; anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece; G-arrow knobs and white pearloid Gretsch-logo pickguard.

