“Trust me, the Hizumitas isn’t just a pedal – it’s an experience”: I swore off pedals, but Sweetwater’s time-limited 20% off EarthQuaker Devices Cyber Monday sale is too tempting to ignore

My pedalboard is a continuous headache. Fitting any more effects on it is nearly impossible without sacrificing one I can’t do without. However, Sweetwater’s current 20% off Cyber Monday sale on Earthquaker Devices is about to turn my headache into a migraine. With a whopping 57 pedals discounted, there is literally something for every style – here’s my pick of the ones you should check out first.

You’ll need to act fast though, as this sale is scheduled to end tonight.

Earthquaker Devices: Up to 20% off at Sweetwater

Need something new on your pedalboard? With 57 Earthquaker Devices pedals discounted at Sweetwater, there's something for everyone. Snag classics like the versatile Plumes for $20 off, or dive into the fuzz-heavy chaos of the Hizumitas with $27 off. Plus, the lush, ambient Avalanche Run V2 has $52 slashed.

If you’re just stepping into the world of guitar effects, starting with the basics is key – and an overdrive pedal is the perfect foundation. Since day one of my pedalboard journey, the Earthquaker Devices Plumes has been a constant companion, and with around $18 off at Sweetwater , now’s a great time to snag one. The Plumes excels at packing a variety of overdrive tones into an intuitive package. Its three modes offer everything from crunchy, compressed drive in mode 1 to a dynamic clean boost in mode 2, perfect for pushing a clean amp into a sweet breakup. Meanwhile, mode 3 delivers a transparent, articulate crunch that works beautifully for clear, dynamic playing. You can read our full Earthquaker Devices Plumes review here .

On the other hand, if you want to take things up a notch, then the Hizumitas Fuzz Sustainar pedal has been reduced by $27 . Designed for Wata, guitarist of the Japanese sludge band Boris, you can bet it delivers all the gnarly fuzz tones you could dream of. The Hizumitas doesn’t just smash you in the face with fuzz – it also offers surprising articulation when needed. Striking a massive detuned chord feels like it reverberates forever, with EQD nailing an aggressive, punchy bass response that adds real weight. Trust me, the Hizumitas isn’t just a pedal – it’s an experience.

If you’re after delay and reverb, you’re in luck as Sweetwater is offering the biggest savings of this sale on the Avalanche Run V2, with a generous $52 knocked off the usual price . This pedal is perfect for diving into lush reverbs and hypnotic delays, especially when used together for rich, immersive soundscapes. While it shines on clean tones, delivering everything from subtle echoes to mind-bending ambiance, it’s the auto-swell feature that truly stands out for me, it’s incredibly inspiring and a joy to experiment with.

Lastly, if you’re in the market for an unpredictable effects pedal that’s endlessly entertaining, the Data Corrupter Harmonizing PLL Pedal is now $38 off . Describing this pedal is no easy task – it’s part fuzz, part synth, part sub-octave harmonizer. The real magic happens when you blend these elements to unleash a gnarly, fuzz-laden oscillator spiraling into a digital meltdown. It’s bold, chaotic, and absolutely not for the faint-hearted. Only the brave need apply.

We're still tracking all of this year's best Cyber Monday guitar deals. Check out our hub for our latest recommendations.