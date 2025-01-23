“The boldest, most expressive Whammy ever”: DigiTech teams up with MonoNeon on a triple-octave Whammy for both guitar and bass – and it even comes with custom gaffer tape
The ultra-experimental MonoNeon Whammy – which comes in an eye-catching neon yellow and orange casing – takes the standard Whammy features up a few notches with a complete overhaul of the Detune settings and an onboard MIDI input
NAMM 2025: DigiTech has returned with its first new product since its 2022 takeover by Cort owner Cor-tek. Clearly emboldened by its new owner, DigiTech has teamed-up with MonoNeon on a boundary-pushing signature take on its iconic Whammy pedal.
As such, the newly launched MonoNeon Whammy – crafted in collaboration with the off-kilter bassist MonoNeon, who, fun fact, became a Whammy convert thanks to Prince – is promised to be “the boldest, most expressive Whammy ever.”
So, what can Whammy aficionados expect from this version? Funky neon yellow and orange casing aside, the MonoNeon Whammy has been primed to keep up with both guitar and bass, meaning you don’t need a separate Whammy when swapping instruments.
Among its most intriguing features is the Hypersonic mode, allowing for extreme three-octave pitch bends. Along with a Detune option in place of the standard Shallow and Deep modes and new octave blend mode.
For those who want to experiment further with a more advanced setup, the MonoNeon Whammy comes fully equipped with an onboard MIDI input.
Design-wise, it’s classic Whammy – featuring a straightforward, user-friendly interface, dedicated controls for easy selection, a built-in expression pedal, a Classic/Chords switch, and all-reliable green LEDs that light up whenever you turn on the pedal or change modes.
The final touch? The neon yellow and orange paint job isn’t just for aesthetics – it also glows in the dark – quite handy when you’re trying to navigate a dimly lit stage. And, in true MonoNeon fashion, each Whammy comes with a customization kit that includes orange and yellow gaffer tape, stickers, and a marker!
Priced at $349.99, the MonoNeon Whammy is now available from all DigiTech suppliers. For more information, head to DigiTech.
