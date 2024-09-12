“When I was playing with Prince, I saw how he was using it and I just saw his swag with it, so I kind of adapted it”: MonoNeon reveals the one pedal Prince urged him to use, now a staple in his bass rig

The viral bassist also talks about how the Purple Rain hitmaker recruited him after seeing his YouTube videos

MonoNeon performs onstage during the 2024 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Image credit: Derek White/Getty Images)

Dywane Thomas Jr., aka MonoNeon, has risen to the upper echelons of viral bassists. With his penchant for meme-worthy content that still highlights his bass talent, MonoNeon has managed to grab the attention of music industry icons like George Clinton and Mavis Staples, earn the approval of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, and perform at prestigious festivals like the Newport Jazz Festival.

However, without a doubt, one of his biggest flexes is playing with Prince.

