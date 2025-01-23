“The very latest in musical fart technology”: The Fart Pedal Number Two has dropped – and it’s promising “10 times the splooty blompers”

NAMM 2025: The makers of The Fart Pedal have returned for a Number Two, bringing back the one-of-a-kind stompbox that turns musical notes into melodic flatulence, with new and improved features.

Giving GAS a whole new meaning, and providing the guitar world with a whole new way of achieving the brown sound, it’s driven by “the very latest in musical fart technology,” delivering new fan-requested features that the original icon when it was first unleashed in 2021.

Real-time pitch tracking is the jewel in the pedal’s crown and “it will allow you to rip your favorite solos using ear-rattling butt blasters.” Frankly, it’s a function every pedalboard needs.

In simple terms, it’s gotten better at turning the notes played on electric guitars and beyond into bum fireworks far more accurately to ensure that, even at its silliest, the pedal still has musical functionality. Sort of.

A new blend mode allows a guitar’s natural signal to weave into the mix, so it can be Fart City and Riff City in equal measure, while the original Wet/Dry switch on the first iteration has been plopped onto the second, too.

However, this isn’t your typical Wet/Dry mix, as it simply changes the characteristics of the fart each whack of the strings produces. Choose between “dry bompers and juicy sploots,” so you can play to the room. Or toilet.

Luckily, it can be used with bass and electric-acoustic guitars, or whatever else players want to pair it with. YouTuber Emily Hopkins hooked it up to an electric harp, for instance, while Ola Englund splattered his way through Master of Puppets on a Solar guitar with it. Scott Ian even used it on tour with Mr Bungle. No instrument is safe from its flatuosity.

“The original Fart Pedal set the bar high in terms of fart fidelity and creative packaging,” says its makers. “The Number Two promises to break barriers and exceed expectations with twice the knobs, twice the switches, and ten times the splooty blompers. It will be a must-have on any serious guitar player’s pedal board.”

The pedal, which will be showcased at NAMM 2025, will launch via a Kickstarter campaign.

Visit the official Kickstarter page to get involved.