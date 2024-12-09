“The finest tone we’ve ever achieved. It’s knocking industry titans off pedalboards”: Keeley has launched a new Rotary pedal – and it could be the brand’s most significant launch in some time
Featuring a suite of customization via a simple interface, the pedal promises to pack vintage charm for modern rigs
Keeley Electronics says its new rotary speaker guitar pedal is so good “it’s knocking industry titans off pedalboards” thanks to the fact it offers “the finest tone we’ve ever achieved”.
So, what justifies such hype and hyperbole? Well, the Rotary is (shock horror) modeled on vintage rotary speaker cabinets and the magic of Leslie speakers first found in organs – think Jon Lord-era Deep Purple – which use rotation for a suitably spinning sound.
Keeley has described it as a “one-of-a-kind” chorus effect, and wants to further help extend that fun to electric guitar players with its latest release.
Beneath its laser-cut aluminum case is a series of all-new circuit boards responsible for Keeley’s giddy excitement. These ’boards can be manipulated via a “simple and intuitive” interface.
There’s one giant knob for controlling the effect’s Speed, two smaller sidekicks for Blend and Drive, and two footswitches that turn the pedal on/off – with True and Buffered bypassing switchable on-the-fly – and engage/disengage a Slow/Fast feature.
Using the Blend dial to find the sweet spot between wet and dry signals delivers either “a subtle warble or a full-on sonic whirlpool”. The Drive is on hand for tube-like harmonic saturation – original Leslie speakers used tube amps as part of their charm – for added tonal depth and character.
Furthermore, a flickering LED speed indicator encourages players to “become one with the sound”, and a Mid Boost mini-switch – which is easy to miss – unfurls three different EQ curves that aim to fatten up the chorus effect.
Tweakability goes far beyond those dials, though. The ramp rate, which dictates how quickly the pedal transitions between Slow and Fast modes, can be adjusted, and a Brake mode can slow down the rotation for a stopping effect and an extra touch of dynamics.
With stereo ins and outputs, the pedal is tailored for modern rigs and tube amp defenders alike, while the choice of True and Buffered bypass options helps players keep their tone pristine amid winding pedal chains.
“The Rotary is built with artfully designed circuitry and housed in a proprietary angled aluminum enclosure, ensuring both simplicity and durability,” says Keeley. “It faithfully recreates the swirling textures and vintage warmth of those rotary cabinets.
“The quality is so impressive that it’s knocking industry titans off pedal boards.”
Some of the more high-profile rotary pedals currently around include the Strymon Lex V2, Hughes & Kettner Rotosphere Mk II, and the Electro-Harmonix Lester G Deluxe. It’s by no means the most fiercely contested corner of the pedal market there is, but Keeley is clearly keen to lay down the gauntlet as it looks to assert its dominance in this particular niche.
Designed and manufactured in the USA, the Keeley Rotary is available now for $229.
Visit Keeley Electronics for more.
The Rotary rounds out a strong 2024 for Keeley, after the firm collaborated with Andy Timmons for a signature overdrive pedal that saw him ascend to "tone heaven” earlier this year.
Other notable offerings form the past 12 months include a series of four-in-one overdrive and distortion pedals, the Octa Psi – a fuzz pedal that took three years to perfect – and the Zoma reverb/tremolo pedal.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
