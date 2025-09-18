Thomann just dropped a guitar sale that's bold as love with a whopping £309 off Hendrix's iconic Love Drops Epiphone Flying V, as well as up to 70% a host of other gear

With over 500 discounted bits of guitar gear, the Thomann Guitar Days sale is one of the best I’ve seen this year for guitarists . Crazy discounts of up to 70% off a huge range of guitar, guitar pedals, amps, and accessories mean it’s well worth a browse no matter what you’re in the market for.

The sale is running for just 10 days, which means you don’t have a lot of time to take advantage. With some discounts of Brobdingnagian proportions, there’s a lot of gear here that I can’t see sticking around for long. As well as more budget offerings from brands like Mooer and Thomann’s own Harley Benton, there are plenty of offerings from the big players too, with loads of discounts on ESP, Gibson, PRS, Epiphone, Taylor, and plenty more.

I’ve had a look at every single discount available in the sale, and if you want the biggest discount out of all of them, this PRS Horsemeat pedal has got a massive £176 reduction . Despite being another in long line of Klon clones, the combination of treble, bass, and voice control allow you to make very transparent changes to your tone, whether that’s adding shimmer, body, or fatness to your tone.

It’s also got a bigger range of drive than most of the transparent-style overdrive pedals out there. With the gain knob completely down, you get a clean boost, and from there you can go all the way from light drive to almost distortion. We gave it a full five stars out of five in our PRS Horsemeat review , so in the Thomann sale you’re getting a lot of pedal for relatively little money.

Thomann Guitar Days: Huge up to 70% off

I wanted to include the Epiphone Shinichi Ubukata as my next recommendation, but in the time it took me to write this article someone already bought it! So instead I opted to go for this Epiphone Jimi Hendrix Love Drops V, which has had a ginormous £309 slashed off the regular price .

If you’re a Hendrix fan then you probably won’t need much convincing here, but not only does this guitar look incredible, it also has a pair of Gibson USA humbuckers in it which means it delivers on the sound front. In our Epiphone Jimi Hendrix Love Drop V review we gave it four stars out of five, and our reviewer praised it for its ability to handle low to mid-gain chords and spiky lead work.

Death By Audio pedals make some pretty unique sounds, which means they typically come with a lofty price tag. Not so this DBA Supersonic Fuzz Gun though, which has got massive £157 off , taking it down to just above half price. A decidedly more modern take on the fuzz pedal genre, it offers a dark, heavy fuzz tone perfect for stoner rock and doom.

A toggle switch lets you move between gate and oscillator sounds, with the former giving you plenty of options from thick fuzz to a heavily choked tone. Switching to the oscillator mode leads to some really experimental tones that can create some amazing sounding drones that are unpredictable, great if you like your tones a little less than usual.