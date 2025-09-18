Guitar Center's jaw-dropping Guitar-A-Thon sale is here, and it includes $900 off a 50th Anniversary Taylor, $500 off a Gibson Les Paul, and so much more
Guitar Center is slashing up to 30% off guitar gear from now until October 8, and these are the 11 deals we have our eye on
When it comes to six-string-related sales, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up there with the best – outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, of course. This epic sales event is an annual occurrence for the music retail giant, and frankly, we get excited every year to see what will be on offer.
We're happy to report that this year's offering doesn't disappoint. From now through October 8, hundreds have been slashed off big-name brands such as Gibson, Fender, Martin, Taylor, Line 6, Yamaha, and more.
There's also a slew of Guitar Center exclusives available, with a limited-edition eye-catching Epiphone 70s Flying V and a blacked-out Marshall DSL40CR being my personal favorites.
We’ve trawled the Guitar Center site and hand-selected a few of our favorite deals, making it a little easier for you to find a bargain on everything from electric guitars and pedals to accessories and more.
Whether you're leveling up your rig for your next gig, a recording session is on the horizon, or you've simply earned a treat, there's plenty of discounted gear up for grabs, so you're sure to find something that fits the bill.
- Taylor 914ce 50th Anniversary: Save $900
- Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: Save $500
- Fender FA-135CE: Save $80
- Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: Save $140
- Martin GPC Special Koa: Save $100
- Jackson Rhoads JS32T FSR: Save $140
- Fender Player II Stratocaster: Save $190
- Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: Save $100
- Squier Classic Vibe '60s P-Bass: Save $96
- Line 6 HX Stomp eafoam Green: Save $100
- Sterling StingRay Ray5HH: Save $100
Kicking things off, I need to give a shout-out to the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy indeed.
There's extra flexibility, too, via push/pull pots, which allow you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via either a coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity). Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.
This is one of the most versatile, highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market, and with $500 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar – head over to Guitar Center now to grab it before this deal comes to an end.
Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $140 off, we think it is a total steal!
Elsewhere on the site, you'll find a collection of exclusive models. From limited-edition colorways to spec changes, these models may not be on sale, but are well worth checking out if you are looking for something a little different.
