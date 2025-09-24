“Some of the best guitars I’ve owned have been free, but the truly special one is the one I’m working on…”: Phil X’s highly anticipated signature Gibson is almost here – and it’s set to be a best-of-both-worlds Les Paul/SG hybrid

It's no secret that Phil X has a signature guitar in the works, and if his most recent comments concerning the build are anything to go on, the project seems to be nearing completion – with a third prototype currently in action.

The Bon Jovi guitarist, who has previously worked with Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie, is set for a signature version of his favored Gibson SG model, though it's apparently going to have bit of vintage Les Paul swagger to make it a best-of-both-worlds hybrid.

“We made the body an eighth of an inch thicker for me because I’m a bigger guy,” he reveals in the new issue of Guitarist. “And we put in a ’57 Goldtop neck profile on it. You can’t beat that bargain!”

After two initial prototypes, he hints that it’s a case of third time lucky.

“It’s funny – I’ve had endorsements for so long, and some of the best guitars I’ve owned have been free!” he reflects. “But, really, the truly special one is the one I’m working on with Gibson, which is a signature SG, so my favourite guitar right now is prototype number three.

“In Bon Jovi, I have to play, like, eight or 10 guitars because there are different tunings and sounds,” he expands. “I have that SG in rehearsals and I’ll pick it up and go, ‘Oh, my God… this guitar just feels like home.’”

His words seemingly point towards the unidentified gold SG he’s been seen playing on his Instagram – complete with chrome-covered P-90s – which might just be the guitar in question.

Other notable appointments on that particular custom build include a Maestro Vibrola tailpiece, a 50% reduction of controls – we’re presuming only master Volume and Tone remain – with the knobs looking like they were chiselled off a retro tube amp.

Time will tell if this is the final guitar, or if more tweaks are coming before production – but the collaboration feels close to the finish line

Phil X released a signature J. Rockett overdrive/boost last year. He's also been hard at work writing new Bon Jovi material, and he isn't shying away from guitar solos.

The guitarist has found that the recent Bon Jovi documentary is helping him win over die-hard Sambora fans. Earlier this year, he also explained why he prefers single-pickup guitars – and his one-of-a-kind neck pickup mod.

For the full interview with Phil X – as well as conversations with Mark Knopfler and Don Felder – pick up the new issue of Guitarist at Magazines Direct.