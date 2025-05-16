Guitar World deals of the week: save over $1,000 on a Gibson acoustic, bag a chunky $100 off a J. Rockett pedal, plus all the week's best bargains

Despite the fact Memorial Day is still well over a week away, we're already starting to see fresh shoots of great deals appear from retailers and manufacturers. As is often the case with big sales events nowadays, they're appearing earlier and earlier each year, and it can be better value to get in on the deals quickly before they sell out. If you're after an early deal then you're in the right place, let's get to it...

Fender has launched its Memorial Day sale very early, getting the jump on pretty much every other retailer and manufacturer. There are some excellent deals with up to 20% off guitars, guitar parts, accessories, and guitar pedals available right now, making it the place to shop if you want to cash in early.

Although it's not listed on the home page of the Sweetwater site at the time of writing, we spotted a filter titled 'Pedal Sale 25' which takes you to some awesome savings on UA, Line 6, Keeley, EHX, and loads more pedals. It hints that there will be a bigger sale launching in the near future, but for now you can get ahead of the game and bag yourself a new pedal for less.

If you're looking to cure your GAS and improve as a player, then you should go check out a massive 60% off TrueFire's All Access Annual Plan. It costs just $99 for the full year, which if you break it down is just $8.25 a month, superb value for money to access some of the highest quality online guitar lessons out there.

Musician's Friend hasn't officially launched a Memorial Day sale just yet, but if you scroll down their home page you'll see some big savings that are already live, including up to $1,000 off acoustic guitars. There's money off electric guitars, pedals, and amps too, again hinting that a big Memorial Day sale is on its way.

Finally, if you head over to Guitar Center you'll be able to bag yourself up to 50% off recording gear, which matches the sale currently on at Sweetwater in terms of discount amount. There's big money off audio interfaces, studio monitors, studio headphones, mics, and plenty of accessories, so well worth a browse if you want to enhance the quality of your guitar recordings.

That's it for sales this week and as you can see, there's plenty to get stuck into. As always, we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you below, but make sure to check back next week, where we're expecting a bumper Memorial Day deals edition of Deals of the Week!

Gibson 1939 J-55: was $4,999 now $3,748.97 at Musician's Friend Okay so it's not cheap by any measure, but this is a stunning, premium-level acoustic guitar that sounds absolutely incredible. It's got a gigantic $1,250 off over at Musician's Friend, which is an absolutely huge discount. The really flat fingerboard makes it comfortable for fingerstyle, and it's got a huge voice that manages to be loud when strumming hard but still delivers balance and clarity.

TrueFire All Access Annual Plan: was $249 now $99 at TrueFire We all love buying new gear, but investing in your actual playing will take you much further. This TrueFire All Access Annual Plan will give you measurable improvements in your guitar playing, and with a huge $150 off, it's amazing value for a year's worth of lessons. With regimented practice, you could see a huge increase in your playing ability thanks to the huge selection of high-quality lessons and professional tutors available on the platform. Read more: Truefire review

Friedman BE MINI 30W: was $329.99 now $199 at Reverb For just south of the $200 mark, you're getting a hell of a lot of guitar amp with this amazing deal on the Friedman BE MINI 30W. It gives you hot-rodded Marshall tones at usable volumes, and even at full price is affordable for a tube guitar amp head. With $130 off at the Vision Guitar shop on Reverb, it's superb value for an amp that's equally good at home as it is on stage. Read more: Friedman BE Mini Head review

J. Rockett Blue Note OD: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Sweetwater Sound If you're looking for a good quality low gain overdrive, we think the J. Rockett Blue Note OD is a hugely underrated option. It's got a massive $100 discount at Sweetwater at the moment, so whether you want to use a pedal to push an amp harder, or add something into your gain stack to really deliver some satisfying saturation, the Blue Note OD is an excellent choice.

Gretsch G5210-P90 Electromatic Jet: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Guitar Center It's not got the biggest discount, but this Gretsch G5210-P90 was too stunning to overlook this week. At Guitar Center this brilliant budget single cut has got a nice $75 reduction, giving you transparent tones from the dual P90s, and a comfortable thin 'U' profile neck that will handle a range of playing styles with ease.

Fender Hammertone Fuzz: was $99.99 now $69.99 at fender.com If you're looking for a simple but fun fuzz pedal, the Fender Hammertone Fuzz is a great shout. It's got a cool $30 discount in the Memorial Day sale, and is powered by a pair of silicon diodes. It cleans up beautifully with your guitar's volume knob, and has a switchable octave voice for extra top end. Read more: Fender Hammertone pedals review

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: