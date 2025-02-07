Guitar World deals of the week: save $200 on a Victory Amps pedal, get a TC Electronic pedal for nearly half price, plus all the week's biggest savings

Greetings deal hunters, and welcome back to another glut of savings brought to you by the Guitar World team. There's a lot of sales happening across the web this week so we've got plenty to get stuck into. Let's get cracking...

Presidents' Day is still a little while away, but Musician's Friend has seen fit to launch their sale early, offering up to 50% off guitar gear right now. It includes deals on Fender, Martin, Gretsch, and many more great guitar brands, so well worth a gander if you're in the market for a new guitar.

Sweetwater has also launched a guitar-centric sale with up to 50% off in their Guitar Gallery sale. We spotted loads of high-end guitars with some pretty hefty discounts, as well as discounts on Blackstar amps, and some nice savings on bulk packs of guitar strings.

Guitar Center is the place to be if you want to upgrade your recording rig, with up to 40% off audio interfaces, studio monitors, and studio headphones. It's a great way to start your home studio or upgrade an existing one and if you're not interested in recording, there are some great deals on Line 6 and Ampeg pedals for you instead.

If you like free money, Fender is giving away a free $35 gift card to anyone who buys a $250 one, which is a nice way to top up an already existing gift if you're feeling generous. They've also got some nice discounts of up to $100 off California Player guitars if you're looking for a new acoustic.

Finally, if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift, you should head over to the Positive Grid website where there's up to 45% off smart amps and software. Apart from the Spark 2 and recently announced Spark Neo, every other Spark amp is included with the Mini, Go, Edge, Live, and Cab seeing a discount, as well as a new lower price for Spark 40.

That's it for major sales action this week, but it's the Presidents' Day weekend next week, so expect to see loads more deals appearing in the coming days. Below you'll find our usual selection of handpicked deals for you, and of course, we'll be back next week with a bumper Presidents Day edition. Until next time...

Editor's picks

Victory Amps V4 The Sheriff: was $549 now $349 at Sweetwater Sound Packing a metric tonne of power and featuring four actual tubes, the Victory Amps V4 The Sheriff might look like a big pedal, but it delivers all the volume you'd expect of a 50-watt tube amp. The color will give you some clue as to what it's based upon, so expect British overdriven tones that work great for classic rock, and plenty of flexibility when it comes to connectivity. With a massive $200 discount at Sweetwater, it's a fantastic way to add an amp to your pedalboard and downsize a gigging rig.

TC Electronic Polytune 3 Mini: was $89.99 now $49.90 at Reverb With a nearly half-price discount, this deal on the TC Electronic Polytune 3 Mini is one of the best we've seen this week. As well as being small enough to jam on a packed pedalboard, the Polytune 3 Mini also allows you to strum all your strings at the same time and quickly identify the perpetrator of that out-of-tune open chord. This discount is available at the Alto Music store on Reverb, giving you a nice $40 off the regular price.

Animals Pedal Relaxing Walrus Delay: was $169 now $100 at Musician's Friend They might be a lesser-known pedal brand, but Animals Pedal has been quietly delivering some excellent stompboxes for a while now. The Relaxing Walrus Delay is the perfect simple delay if you want something that sounds great without being overly complex. We really love the unique designs on the pedal housing that are sure to have guitarists asking after it at your next show or rehearsal, and with a massive $69 discount it's outstanding value for money.

Mackie CR5-XBT: was $199 now $149 at Guitar Center If you want to start recording at home or you're using an amp modeler, a pair of studio monitors can be really useful. They are, however, pretty expensive bits of kit, which makes this deal even better. Thanks to a $50 discount at Guitar Center, you can get these 5-inch Mackie monitors for just $149, which is the price that some single monitors go for these days.

Fender California Player Villager 12-String: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Fender Shop There are few sounds quite like the shimmery tones of a 12-string, and every guitarists should have at least one in their collection. The Fender California Player Villager 12-String has currently got a tasty $100 discount at the official Fender shop, making it a tantalizing offer for those who need some more sheen in their guitar playing.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: