Guitar World deals of the week: save $495 on a Fender Strat, get an EQD pedal for just $99, plus 60% off a year’s worth of online guitar lessons

Welcome back to your weekly digest of the biggest savings on guitar gear from all corners of the web. Although International Guitar Month is now over, and with it, many of the big guitar-related sales, we’ve still managed to rumble up a huge selection of savings for you, whether you’re after a new guitar, a fresh new pedal, or even a guitar amp .

One of the best guitar-specific sales at the moment can be found over at the official Fender shop, where you can bag big savings of up to 25% off the American Ultra Series guitars . It includes Strats, Teles, and a nice selection of bass guitars , making it the perfect place to pick up a premium guitar that will last you a lifetime.

If you want to up your guitar recording game, Sweetwater has an awesome sale running at the moment, where you can save up to 50% off recording gear . There’s a good selection of audio interfaces, headphones, microphones, and studio monitors to choose from with some pretty hefty reductions, perfect for upping the quality of your guitar recordings.

There are two big live sound sales on at the moment, with the first offering discounts of up to 35% off PA systems and mixers over at Guitar Center . It’s not guitar-specific gear, but if you are looking to kit out your rehearsal room or outfit your function band with its own PA system, there are some cracking deals. You can also find a similar sale over at Musician’s Friend, who are running a nice Live Sound Month promotion with some cool discounts on PA gear.

Finally, there’s an awesome sale over at Neural DSP, where you can bag a huge 50% off all of their plugins . It’s all in celebration of their 7th birthday, and includes all the best Neural DSP plugins like those from Nolly, Rabea, Tim Henson, John Petrucci, and more. There’s also a giveaway running alongside the sale, with the chance to win some big prizes.

That’s it for major sales action this week, and while it’s a decided step down from last month's offerings, there’s still plenty to sink your teeth into if you look hard enough. As always, we’ve picked out some of our favorite individual items for you below, and of course, we’ll be back next week with more of the best sales action from all corners of the web.

Editor's picks

Fender American Ultra Strat: was $1,979.99 now $1,484.99 at fender.com If you’re after a premium-level instrument, it doesn’t come much better than the Fender American Ultra Stratocaster . It’s a thoroughly modern guitar that still pays homage to its roots, giving you classic Strat tones with up-to-date playability. With a massive $495 discount it’s now sitting just below the $1.5k mark, making it superb value for money.

Earthquaker Devices Spatial Delivery: was $199 now $99 at Reverb If you’re looking for a pedal that offers some less-than-usual tones, the Earthquaker Devices Spatial Delivery is well worth checking out. Although it’s capable of that classic Mu-Tron style quack, the Spatial Delivery does things a little differently, instead of offering a mode switch for high pass, low pass, or bandpass, instead opting to give you a knob that seamlessly blends between settings for some hugely creative effects. This B-Stock model is available at the official EQD Reverb Store for just $99, making it a great way to spice up your ‘ board for less.

Jackson X Series Soloist SL3X DX: was $899.99 now $579.99 at Musician's Friend Looking for a great shred guitar for less? This Jackson X Series Soloist is a great choice thanks to a massive $320 discount at Musician’s Friend. The HSS pickup configuration makes it pretty versatile despite being voiced for heavier styles, and the Floyd Rose ensures you can do plenty of tone acrobatics with it. The finish may be divisive, but at this price it’s exceptional value.

Truefire Annual plan: was $249 now $99 at TrueFire Whether you’re a brand new player or you’ve got years under your belt, we can always learn something new. If your mind is open to improving your guitar playing, then you’ll want to check out this deal, which gives you a Truefire Annual Plan with a massive 60% off the regular price. A huge $150 reduction gives you access to some of the best online guitar lessons around, with multi-angle HD video, slo-mo and looping tabs, and video-synced tab to ensure you get the most of your lessons.

Beyerdynamic DT 1990: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Sweetwater Sound Whether you’re recording your guitar or not, a good pair of headphones can pair nicely with any guitar and ensure you get great sound when practicing silently. If you have a modeling amp or interface setup you’ll really be able to hear the proper qualities of your tone with these Beyerdynamic DT 1990 headphones on your ears. They’ve got a cool $130 reduction in the Sweetwater recording sale, giving you top-quality monitoring for a lot less.

PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center Although it’s one of our favorite metal amps , the PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 is actually pretty versatile, just like the man himself. The clean channel on it is absolutely gorgeous, and we love the ability to dial down the volume to 7 watts when you need to, which further adds to its versatility. This B-Stock model has got an awesome $150 discount over at Guitar Center, so if you’re on the hunt for a fresh tube guitar head, it’s well worth a look.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Where are the best places to shop?

What sort of deals should I look for?

