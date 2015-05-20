Guitar World Recommends: PykMax High Performance Guitar Picks — Video

Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends PykMax High Performance Guitar Picks.

The pick, the result of a multi-year design and engineering effort, features a patented ergonomic design that fits the hand comfortably and eliminates traditional muscle pressure associated with gripping traditional picks.

“The guitar pick has always been somewhat of an obstacle for many beginning and intermediate players," says Jeremy Milikow, CEO of Pro Music Marketing, maker of Pykmax. "Pykmax enables those players to concentrate more on playing great music and less on gripping the guitar pick.”

For more information, visit pykmax.com.