“The authentic broken-in feel players love about vintage Fenders”: Fender’s Road Worn guitars have become a dying breed – but now they're back as limited-edition Vintera II guitars

Fender has re-embraced its Road Worn aesthetic by rolling out four limited-edition Vintera II guitars – which bring back the firm’s tasteful relic’ing expertise to a more accessible format, if only for a short period.

In recent years, Fender Road Worn guitars have become something of a rare breed. The long-discontinued ’50s and ’60s Road Worn Stratocasters and Telecasters are now a thing of the distant past, and becoming increasingly rare and sought after.

More recently, however, the Big F has been making tentative moves back into the realm of artificial aging, which has delighted many fans of relic’d Fenders.

Last summer, Road Worn parts were made available. Not only that, an all-new, mysterious Heirloom finish was stealth-launched for the Bruno Mars signature guitar before it received a wider roll-out as part of the recent American Ultra Luxe Vintage line.

Now, a more accessible form of Fender’s Road Worn lineage has been introduced in the form of limited-edition Vintera II electric guitars and bass guitars, which don’t just bring back the Road Worn treatment of old, but introduce an all-new subtle aging process that provides an altogether different vibe.

It’s clear from the outset that these are no Road Worn guitars of old, but they carry the name with perhaps a more sensible approach. The aging here is indeed far more subtle, and delivers the 'closet classic' vibe that Fender has seemingly been pedaling with the Mars and American Luxe Vintage models.

As such, don’t expect generous chunks of paint missing a la the Mike McCready signature Strat – or even of the OG Vintera Road Worn guitars from 2021 – but instead look for light checking, gentle wear patterns and semi-gloss finishes that look to deliver that “broken in” feel.

It’s not quite as drastic as the OG Road Worn models, but there’s plenty to like here, not least because of the ‘played-in’ feel benefits that such an approach offers.

And the Road Worn finish is only part of the sell. For these guitars – one Strat, one Tele, one Jazzmaster and one Precision Bass – Fender has, as is the Vintera II’s M.O., also promised era-correct pickups and authentic neck shapes from the 1950s and 1960s. Those pickups, particularly, promise vintage-y chime and sparking tones of older instruments.

Elsewhere, that also means 7.25” radius fingerboards – maple or rosewood – can be found across the collection. Other appointments include vintage-style hardware (aged, natch) as well as decade-appropriate C-shape neck profiles.

Colors on tap include Sonic Blue, Black, 3-Color Sunburst, Fiesta Red and Blonde, as well as the more modern-leaning Charcoal Frost Metallic and Burgundy Mist Metallic.

“Featuring a variety of vintage colors finished in Road Worn aged nitrocellulose lacquer, the Vintera II Road Worn ‘60s Stratocaster recreates the look and feel of a well-played classic,” Fender explains.

“The limited Road Worn models are enhanced with a new subtle aging process combining light checking, gentle wear patterns and a semi-gloss finish, while maintaining the authentic broken-in feel players love about vintage Fenders.”

The Limited Edition Vintera II Road Worn Strat, Tele and P Bass are available for $1,599. The Jazzmaster is priced at $1,699.

Head over to Fender for more and check out Guitar World's Fender Limited Edition Vintera II Road Worn 60s Stratocaster review.