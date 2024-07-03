Fender’s Road Worn guitars are becoming a rarity – but now you can make your own, with new vintage-inspired relic’d Stratocaster and Telecaster bodies

By
published

'50s-style alder bodies continue Fender's popular Road Worn lineage with some artificially aged nitro finishes

Fender 2024 Road Worn '50s body
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has continued the legacy of its popular Road Worn collection of electric guitars by releasing a handful of relic’d Stratocaster and Telecaster bodies.

Few guitars are cooler than a battered Fender, and that’s why the firm’s now-discontinued and increasingly rare Road Worn guitars proved to be such a hit.

Fender 2024 Road Worn '50s body
(Image credit: Fender)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.