“You just heard how responsive these pickups up are… I love the mojo this guitar has”: The PRS S2 line is now packing USA-made pickups – and you can hear the difference

PRS is celebrating 10 years of the S2 line with a significant pickup upgrade. See how Paul Riario got on with the revamped Standard 22

PRS S2 Custom
(Image credit: PRS)
The PRS S2 line is now packing USA-made pickups – and you can hear the difference - YouTube The PRS S2 line is now packing USA-made pickups – and you can hear the difference - YouTube
It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since PRS launched its game-changing S2 series – a line of stripped-down, US-made models for working musicians. In 2024, the firm is celebrating the S2’s decade of service by revamping the line with hand-wound, USA 58/15 LT pickups and electronics.

