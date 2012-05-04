Höfner Unveils Ignition Series Club Bass

Höfner recently unveiled the latest addition to its successful Ignition series, the Club Bass.

The Club Bass, which was first produced in 1965, offers an alternative to the Ignition Violin Bass.

In addition to a fully hollow body combined with a pair of Höfner '70s-style “Staple” pickups, the Club Bass is fitted with the traditional Höfner control panel, Höfner wooden bridge, pearloid scratchplate and Höfner trapeze tailpiece.

The spruce top and flamed maple back and sides are finished in a dark sunburst that reflects the long heritage of this bass and of Höfner. The Club also is available in a lefty model.

Check out the bass on Hofner's website.