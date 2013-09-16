Hughes & Kettner Launches GrandMeister Guitar Amplifier

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled the next step in the evolution of the guitar amplifier — the all-new GrandMeister.

The GrandMeister takes the Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister all-tube amp formula and brings it fully up to speed with modern technological advances. A fully analog tube amp as we know it, the GrandMeister now delivers studio-quality effects with Smart Rotary Controls, making incredible tube tone now fully programmable.

“With Smart Rotary Controls, our design engineers have created a unique feature that opens a new chapter in controlling tube-driven tone,” says Hughes & Kettner Product Manager Rüdiger Forse. “You can remote control every single pot and switch with any MIDI footswitch, expression pedal or even with an iPad. Imagine you can not only adjust volume with your pedal, but also gain or EQ settings — in real time! This is a radically new way to express yourself.”

The GrandMeister still delivers a full set of TubeMeister features, including that all-important Red Box DI output and power soak, however, the addition of reverb, tap delay, flange, phase, tremolo and chorus along with full programmability of the four valve channels make it the perfect amplifier for stage or studio.

The GrandMeister can be fully controlled by any MIDI controller, or via Hughes & Kettner's FSM432 MKII floorboard. It is also possible to control and program the amp via an iPad; the free GrandMeister app is already available in the App Store.

The GrandMeister is available as a 36-watt head. The integrated power soak allows 18-watt, 5-watt, 1-watt and silent modes making it perfect for performing anywhere.

Powered by four EL84 valves, the GrandMeister is capable of a jaw-dropping array of tones, from crisp cleans to crunching distortions and soaring overdrives.

Available first quarter 2014 with a projected MSRP of $1,499 USD.

For more information, visit hughes-and-kettner.com.