Jackson Announces New X Series Electrics

Jackson has just announce the addition of 12 new X Series models to The Bloodline.

Available in six designs—Dinky, SLS, Rhoads, Warrior, Soloist and King V—the new X Series guitars feature hot humbucking pickups, distinctive shark-fin inlays and unique finishes. All models boast Jackson’s compound-radius fingerboard.

The Jackson Dinky DKXT, available in Black, Snow White and Transparent Red finishes, has an arch-top basswood body (quilt maple veneer on Transparent Red finish); bolt-on maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and passive EMG HZ-H4-AN (neck) and H4-B (bridge) humbucking pickups. Other features include 24 jumbo frets; three-way pickup switching, and TonePros adjustable bridge with through-body strings.

Available in Natural, Gun Metal Gray and Snow White finishes, the Jackson Super Light Soloist SLSXMG has a basswood body (flame maple veneer on Natural finish); through-body maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and active EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) humbucking pickups. Additional features include Floyd Rose Special double-locking two-point tremolo; 24 jumbo frets, and three-way pickup switching.

The Jackson Rhoads RRXT is Jackson’s most affordable neck-through-body model. Available in Black, Kawasabi Green with Black Bevels and Transparent Black finishes; it features a basswood body (flame maple veneer on Transparent Black finish); maple neck with rosewood fingerboard; Duncan Designed alnico HB102N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB102B (bridge) humbucking pickups. Other features include 22 jumbo frets, three-way pickup switching and TonePros adjustable bridge with through-body strings.

The Jackson Warrior WRXTMG has a killer-shaped basswood body, through-body maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and active EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) humbucking pickups. Other features include 24 jumbo frets, three-way pickup switching and TonePros fully adjustable bridge with through-body strings. This model is available in Quicksilver with Black Bevels and Black finishes.

The Jackson Soloist SLX has a basswood body, through-body maple neck and Duncan Designed alnico HB102N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB102B (bridge) humbucking pickups. Other features include a Floyd Rose Special double-locking two-point tremolo; 24 jumbo frets and three-way pickup switching.

Available in Black, Kawasabi Green, Natural and Snow White finishes.

The King V KVXT is available in Burnt Cherry Sunburst, Black with Blood Red Bevels, Quicksilver and Black finishes. This V-shaped beast has a basswood body, through-body maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and EMG HZ H4-B and HZ H4-AN humbucking pickups. Other features include 24 jumbo frets, three-way pickup switching and TonePros fully adjustable bridge with through-body strings.