Jamming on the Summer Solstice: Mass Appeal Guitars 2013

If jamming with hundreds of other guitar players in the gorgeous sunshine in a city square sounds appealing to you, then you can only hope you were at Mass Appeal Guitars. Hosted by Guitar World and the NYC Guitar School, this massive guitaralicious event was part of National Music Day, an festival of music making that happens June 21 every year.

The jam took place in New York City’s Union Square Park and featured a variety of community leaders and local celebs on guitar and vocals. It opened with a set by the Spanish Channel, a local band who got the crowd warmed up for some playalong fun.

The official Mass Appeal event was introduced by Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski. Then song leaders took front and center, leading variety of classics and new hits including Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising,” lead by Rob Davidson of VH1 Save the Music, the Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” led by yours truly (Yeah, I was there!!), and our very own Paul Riario digging into Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Three Steps.”

The rousing finale was lead by the incorrigible MilitiA., frontwoman for Judas Priestess, which she tells us is the “world’s only all female tribute to Judas Priest.” Josette, guitarist for the same band, took over axe duties and together with members of the Spanish Channel, they rocked out Judas Priest’s classic, “Living After Midnight.”

Missed it this year? We’ll be back on June 21, 2014! Check out our gallery for some photo highlights!

Here’s Paul Riario playing “Gimme Three Steps”

Laura B. Whitmore leads “Ho Hey”

MilitiA. and Josette rock “Living After Midnight”

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Agile Partners, Peavey, Jammit, Notion Music, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app. She is the founder of the Women's International Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the Women's Music Summit and the lead singer for the rock band Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.