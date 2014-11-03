Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: Cry Baby Multi-Wah Vs. 95Q Cry Baby Wah Wah

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah goes foot to foot against the Dunlop 95Q Cry Baby Wah Wah. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face (66.58 percent) destroyed the Dunlop Eric Johnson Fuzz Face (33.42) and advanced to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah

The 535Q is the Swiss Army knife of wah pedals. It provides control over the most important wah parameters, making it easy for you to create your ultimate wah tone. Select the frequency center of the effect, then dial in the frequency range to be swept by the pedal. From narrow and sharp to broad and subtle, this amazing wah can deliver it. Once you've got your sound, make sure it gets heard with the adjustable, switchable boost that can create endless sustain on any note.

Dunlop 95Q Cry Baby Wah Wah

We've taken the original Cry Baby and added three of our most popular upgrades: the famous "Q" Control, which varies the intensity of the wah effect by adjusting the effect's bandpass shape; Volume Boost, for up to +15dB added gain; and our Auto-Return function that automatically engages the effect when you place your foot on the pedal. It all adds up to a versatile, great sounding wah.

Voting Closed!

The Cry Baby Multi-Wah (64.42 percent) destroyed the 95Q Cry Baby Wah Wah (35.58 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

