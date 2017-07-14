Joyo Audio Unveils BanTamP Atomic Guitar Amp

(Image credit: Joyo Audio)

Joyo has unveiled its new BanTamP Atomic amp, which offers guitarists a classic American tone.

From the company: There are few amps that have remained almost unchanged throughout the years. We immediately think of some American classics—but one amplifier stands out. There is an amp that gives you the British clean sound, the one that has hollow mids and a beautiful bell-like character. This amp delivers a brilliant bite and has shaped the history of rock music through the ages.

Its drive channel has a great mid gain sound and is just perfect for pop/rock sounds and indie rhythms. The Atomic brings all of that history into your living room in a very compact way. You’ll be amazed by the crystal-clear cleans and the cutting drive sounds. The amp operates with a single 12AX7 tube in the preamp and uses a solid-state power amp; an FX loop enables you to put your time-based effects (Phasers, Flangers and Choruses) behind the drive section and keep the effects sharp and not prevent them from being too muddy.

The CLEAN channel can take pedals really well, which makes it flexible and a great little companion for many situations where your “big” head is just not sensible. The amp has a speaker out rated at 8Ω, but can also be operated at 16Ω with less power.

Be careful—the amp is small, but loud. Its 20 watts can be quite a handful. If you want to practice quietly, use the built-in headphone out with speaker emulation. The icing on the cake is the Bluetooth connectivity. Easily connect with your Bluetooth-enabled device and play music through the BanTamP. This is great to practice with playalongs or to learn songs.

Features:

Preamp circuit: JFET+ 1 x 12AX7 | Power amp: CLASS D | Channel mode: CLEAN / OD | Amp power: 20W(RMS) | Aux in function: Bluetooth music playing | Bluetooth version: 4.0 | Input: AC 110-240V 50/60Hz | Output: DC18V/2.0A | Size: 163mm*110mm*140mm | Weight: 1200g

The BanTamP Atomic will be available from Joyo dealers and distributors worldwide at a street price of around $150 each.

For more information, visit joyoaudio.com.