Kahuna Ukuleles Unveils New Felix the Cat Line

Kahuna Ukuleles is pleased to announce the new Felix the Cat line of graphic ukuleles in collaboration with renowned Felix artist Don Oriolo and Oriolo Guitars.

The line will feature four designs of the legendary cartoon cat in both soprano and concert ukulele sizes; additionally, two new Oriolo-designed graphics will be released in tandem. The new ukuleles will be available in October 2016 on the brand-new Kahuna website, kahunaukes.com.

Felix the Cat has been an internationally recognized cartoon superstar for decades, remaining an unparalleled pop culture icon nearly a century later. Don Oriolo, son of Felix co-creator Joe Oriolo, has been in control of the Felix franchise since 1985, successfully implementing numerous licensing, merchandising, and marketing strategies for the legendary character. He has recently made a deal with DreamWorks, who will shepherd Felix into the future of film, TV and merchandising.

Now that Don and Oriolo Guitars are teaming with veteran manufacturers AP International (Floyd Rose), the popular feline figure will adorn their quality Kahuna instruments, auspiciously bringing together the music and animation worlds.

To find out more, visit kahunaukes.com.