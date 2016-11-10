Kyser Announces G4V Quick-Change Capo to Benefit Guitars for Vets

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Kyser Musical Products, Inc. is proud to announce the newest member of the Quick-Change family: The G4V Kyser Quick-Change Capo.

This uniquely American-styled Quick-Change capo features a white body with the Kyser and Guitars for Vets (G4V) logo, and a rippled American flag handle which symbolizes a proud waving American flag. This Quick-Change capo is 100% made by hand in Texas, USA and all profits from sales of the G4V Kyser Quick-Change Capo will be donated by Kyser to the G4V mission.

G4V is a nonprofit organization that provides guitars and lessons at no cost to U.S. military veterans who suffer from PTSD and physical injuries. Founded by a Combat Marine and his guitar instructor in 2007, G4V now has more than 60 chapters nationwide and has gifted more than 2,500 guitars and 25,000 lessons to vets recovering from the effects of war.

The G4V Kyser Quick-Change Capo is an essential accessory that every veteran receives upon graduation. Now available to the public, customers can show their support of veterans and know that their purchase will help put the healing power of music in the hands of heroes!

“Milton Kyser (1933-2014) was a proud US Army veteran and I know he’d be extremely proud of this partnership,” says Meredith Hamlin, President / CEO of Kyser Musical Products, Inc.

The G4V Kyser Quick-Change Capo is available for $24.95 and can be purchased at kysermusical.com.