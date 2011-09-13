Line 6 Launches New POD HD Pro

Line 6 announced today the release of their new POD HD Pro rack-mountable multieffect processor.

“As the flagship product of our new POD HD line, POD HD Pro is the best of the best,” said Elliot Chenault, product manager for Line 6 POD HD products. “It’s got all the features, connectivity, flexibility and tone that today’s professional guitarists and producers need.”

POD HD Pro is loaded with 22 HD guitar amp models and 22 HD guitar preamp-only models. Line 6 reports their HD models are a quantum leap forward in modeling quality, giving digital signal processing all the feel, dynamics and playability that makes guitarists passionate about great tube amps. Detailed amplifier behavior including single-ended class A tube stages, class AB push/pull interactions, power supply behavior and more are emulated with incredible nuance.

The POD HD Pro has an MSRP of $979.