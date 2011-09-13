Line 6 Launches New POD HD Pro

Line 6 announced today the release of their new POD HD Pro rack-mountable multieffect processor.
“As the flagship product of our new POD HD line, POD HD Pro is the best of the best,” said Elliot Chenault, product manager for Line 6 POD HD products. “It’s got all the features, connectivity, flexibility and tone that today’s professional guitarists and producers need.”
POD HD Pro is loaded with 22 HD guitar amp models and 22 HD guitar preamp-only models. Line 6 reports their HD models are a quantum leap forward in modeling quality, giving digital signal processing all the feel, dynamics and playability that makes guitarists passionate about great tube amps. Detailed amplifier behavior including single-ended class A tube stages, class AB push/pull interactions, power supply behavior and more are emulated with incredible nuance.
The POD HD Pro has an MSRP of $979.
- POD HD Pro Specs:
- 22 HD amp models based on vintage, modern and boutique amps
- 100+ M-class effects including 19 delays, 23 modulations, 17 distortions, 12 compressors and EQs, 26 filters and 12 reverbs
- 16 speaker models spanning from the late 30s to today
- 8 mic models based on* essential condensers, dynamics and ribbons
- Parallel paths for running two full and independent signal chains simultaneously
- 512 user-writable preset locations
- 8 Set Lists for preset organization
- 48-second looper
- 2RU space
- Guitar input with switchable pad
- Mic input with gain knob, high-pass filter, -20dB pad, and phantom power
- 1/4" unbalanced outputs (mono/stereo, instrument/line)
- XLR balanced outputs (left/right, instrument/mic)
- 1/4" line-level inputs (mono/stereo, +4/-10)
- USB
- MIDI In and Out/Thru
- S/PDIF I/O
- 1/4" stereo FX loop (mono/stereo)
- 1/4" Dry Output
- Variax Digital Input connection
- FBV foot controller connection
- AES/EBU I/O
- L6 LINK jack for seamless integration with DT-series tube amplifiers
- Burly all-metal faceplate and chassis