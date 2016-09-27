Line 6 Launches New Spider V Guitar Amp Series

(Image credit: Line 6)

Line 6 has announced its new Spider V guitar amp series.

From the company:

The amps offer upgraded amp and effects modeling, artist-designed presets and an intuitive, easy-to-use design. Spider V features a specialized full-range speaker system that delivers outstanding sound quality and versatility for electric guitars, acoustics and even music. Select models even come wireless-ready, with an internal wireless receiver that’s compatible with the Relay G10T transmitter.

The new line includes:

SPIDER 30: Perfect for practicing and jamming. Spider V features 30 watts of power, 200+ amps and effects, and a specialized full-range speaker system with an 8" loudspeaker.

SPIDER 60: Ideal for practicing and playing with a small band. Spider V features 60 watts of power, 200+ amps and effects, an internal wireless receiver, and a specialized full-range speaker system with a 10” loudspeaker.

SPIDER 120: A great live amp for playing small venues, with 120 watts of power providing plenty of volume. Spider V features 200+ amps and effects, an internal wireless receiver, and a specialized full-range speaker system with a 12” loudspeaker.

SPIDER 240: An incredible stereo amp for live gigs, with 240 watts of power to give you plenty of volume for any stage. Spider V features 200+ amps and effects, an internal wireless receiver, and a specialized full-range speaker system with 2 x 12” loudspeakers.

For more information, check out the video below and head here.