The Loar Introduces LO-215 and LO-216 Small-Body Acoustic Guitars

The Loar has introduced the LO-215 and 216, two small-body single-0 guitars with a 25.4-inch dreadnought scale length.

The street prices for these models start at $389.99.

Both models are flat tops benefit from the light weight of small-body guitars, but they the longer scale, which can provide extra volume. The LO-215 starts with a solid Sitka spruce top on a classic 0-style body. The dreadnought-scale length means the strings have greater excursion, resulting in a good deal of punch and projection.

From The Loar:

"The Sitka spruce combines with the flamed maple back and sides for a bright, sweet tone that’s great for any style of music. Our 1-11/16” bone nut is comfortable for either fingerpicking or strumming, and the vintage-style Golden Age tuning machines keep the 215 in tune through extended playing sessions. The ivory body binding gives the LO-215 a refined, classic look that complements the vintage sunburst finish and firestripe pickguard.

"We’ve built the LO-216 guitar with all of the same features, but with mahogany back and sides for players who prefer a slightly darker tone. We’ve finished the mahogany models in either natural or classic black, for a historic look that will definitely get attention. The black especially pops against the vintage firestripe pickguard.

