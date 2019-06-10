MESA/Boogie Unveils New Fillmore 100 Head and Combo

MESA/Boogie has introduced the Fillmore 100, the newest addition to its vintage-voiced Fillmore range of amps, which also includes the Fillmore 50 and Fillmore 25.

The Fillmore 100 is powered by 4x6L6 power tubes and boasts 5x12AX7 preamp tubes.

The amp boasts two fully independent, footswitchable channels, each with 3 Mode Channel Cloning. Channels 1 and 2 feature Channel Cloned Clean, Drive and HI Modes, with independent gain, treble, mid, bass, presence, reverb and master controls. There’s also vintage all-tube, long-tank spring reverb with independent channel controls and a buffered, series tube FX Loop.

Additionally, a Power Reduction switch provides half power (2 x 6L6 Pentode, rather than the full 4 x 6L6 Pentode) and low power (2 x 6L6 Triode) settings, adjusting the amp from 112 watts max to 50 watts to 30 watts.

The Fillmore 100 is available as a standalone head or a 1x12 combo.

For more information, head over to MesaBoogie.com.