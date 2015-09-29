Metallica's Kirk Hammett Unveils KHDK Ghoul Screamer Effect Pedal

Get ready, guitar-playing Metallica fans.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett will be releasing his very own Ghoul Screamer guitar pedal this Halloween, as in October 31, 2015.

The pedal, which was conceived by Hammett and designed by KHDK laboratories, is a multipurpose stomp box that was designed for true gearheads.

How does Hammett, the co-founder of KHDK, feel about all this?

"I'm excited as hell!" he said. KHDK co-founder David Karon adds: "Kirk had a very specific vision for the Ghoul, to perfect a circuit loved by generations and create massive tones that redefine overdrive."

The Ghoul Screamer possesses dramatic versatility with controls spanning from a clean boost all the way to a massive overdrive. In addition to the three standard controls (drive, tone and volume), five more switches have been added to the Ghoul Screamer to expand the sound palette—bass switch, high switch, body switch, compression switches and foot switch.

"With Kirk's diverse tones in mind, we knew he needed a Swiss Army knife of overdrives," says Antonin Salva, KHDK's chief engineer. "Under his direction, we achieved and surpassed his vision with the Ghoul Screamer."

CONTROLS

1. Drive Controls the gain of the circuit. On lower Drive settings, the Ghoul Screamer works as a clean boost with a characteristic mid hump. For more distortion turn the Drive control higher to increase the harmonics, compression and power.

2. Volume Controls the overall output volume of the Ghoul Screamer.

3. Tone A very effective active high-frequency tone control. At 12 o’clock it’s neutral. Turned clockwise it becomes raw, aggressive and helps your tone cut through. Turned counterclockwise it cuts the highs for a more mellow and warm tone.

4. Bass Switch When activated, it enhances the low frequencies, thickens the tone and adds a massive bottom end. Ideal for instruments with a sharp tone and a weaker output.

5. High Switch Expands the Tone potentiometer to reach towards higher frequencies, enhancing the brilliance and the clean tonal quality and helps less sharp instruments to be heard.

6. Body Switch Improves the tonal response in the mids as well as the tightness and penetration of your tone in the mix. This mode is particularly effective when used with low tuned or seven-string guitars.

7. Compression Switches Select between three types of tonal character and compression. The lowest setting (1) offers a soft and warm compression, reminiscent of vintage pedals. The highest setting (3) offers a transparent tone with an aggressive expression rich in harmonics. The compression and tone are

For more information, visit khdkelectronics.com.

The following information is from a press release:KHDK Electronics is a new boutique guitar-effect maker. Working with musicians to develop its products, KHDK stands for an exclusive lifestyle brand that caters to artists who are not afraid to push the envelope. Over the past few years, KHDK has refined and polished its vision with pain-staking detail. From conception to prototype each product has been carefully crafted by engineer Antonin Salva and hand-tested by a family-run manufacturer in Paducah, Kentucky.