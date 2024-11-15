“Reimagines and elevates the original to new heights”: Mono releases next-gen soft cases for traveling guitarists with industrial-grade tech

Guitar cases aren’t the sexiest purchase a musician can make to placate their GAS, but they’re essential for the gigging musician, and Singapore-based firm Mono has upgraded its flagship soft case for a “robust solution” for transporting your favorite axe.

The Mono M80 Sleeve 2.0 “reimagines and elevates the original to new heights,” with a refined Headlock system headlining its abundance of upgrades.

That system is made from shock-absorbing EVA rubber to secure the guitar’s neck and headstock during transportation, with an EVA insole also keeping the body and strap pin safe from impact.

Engineered for durability, the case is crafted from “industrial-grade webbing” and its carry handles are reinforced with steel rivets, bar-tack stitching, and a water-resistant 420D shell, meaning this thing could survive a plunge down a waterfall… maybe.

As is always handy, a front pocket is said to be spacious enough to comfortably house cables, guitar tuners, and perhaps a floor modeler, and its ergonomic shoulder straps ensure lugging a guitar on your back is always a fairly comfy experience.

Further nifty features include side-release chest buckles, also reinforced with steel rivets, and string-guard protection.

(Image credit: MONO)

The range is available in a host of colors, from Black and Ash to more the eye-catching choices of Moonlight Blue, Amazon Green, and Burnt Orange. Anyone who has lost a black guitar case in a dark venue will know how valuable an atypical colorway can be.

Treating a beloved electric guitar to this degree of premium casing comes at a fairly hefty cost of $179, but its makers promise “superior protection” in return.

Head to Mono to learn more.