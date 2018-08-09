Mooer Announces New Black Truck All-in-One Pedalboard

(Image credit: Mooer)

Mooer has debuted its new all-in-one pedalboard, the Black Truck.

The Black Truck features six built-in effects derived from Mooer’s Micro series, in addition to compressor, overdrive, distortion (with noise gate), EQ, modulation and delay/reverb, as well as a tuner, FX loop and looper switcher.

The Black Truck also features a dedicated direct output with speaker simulation and independent volume, plus tap tempo, stereo outputs and a carry case.

The Black Truck all-in-one pedalboard is available now for $269.

For uh, Mooer info (I'll just show myself out the door, thanks), point your browser over to mooeraudio.com.