Morley Unveils Three New Custom Shop Pedals

Morley has unveiled three custom shop pedals, the Mini Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2, the Mini George Lynch Dragon 2 and the Kiko Loureiro Switchless Wah.

The Vai and Lynch Wahs are mini versions of their large pedal counterparts but measure 6.85” in length, 4.5” wide and only 2.75” in height, while the Kiko is a new limited edition mini switchless Wah.

Morley asked each artist to get creative with their respective mini pedal's appearance. Vai sent in a piece of his own hand-drawn artwork that wraps around the entire pedal (you can see it above.) Lynch wanted a purple and yellow tiger stripe theme, while Loureiro sent in artwork with a Brazilian theme.

Morley Mini George Lynch Dragon 2 (Image credit: Morley Pedals)

The Mini Bad Horsie 2 has two Wah modes, Bad Horsie and Contour. In Contour mode, two knobs allow guitarists to dial in Wah tone and Level. The Mini Dragon 2 has two Wah modes, traditional Wah and Wow, (an exaggerated Wah mode) plus a Wah Lock feature. The Kiko Wah is a switchless Wah set to Louriero-preferred sweep and tone.

All the new mini pedals are suitable for use with guitar, bass, keys or any other instrument musicians can plug into it. They all come equipped with Electro-Optical circuits, a switchless design, Treadle Glow Foot Grips and Toe End Stickers, a “True Tone” Buffer, a cold rolled steel chassis, LED indication and a Quick Clip battery door.

The Mini Kiko Wah (Street $229), Mini Bad Horsie 2 (Street $239) and Mini Dragon 2 (Street $249) are all Limited Edition pedals.

You can pick up one, or all, of them for yourself at morleypedals.com.