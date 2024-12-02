Musician’s Friend’s Cyber Monday 15% off coupon is now live and it applies to thousands of guitars, pedals, amps, accessories and more – but you’ve not got long left to bag yourself some bargain gear

News
By
( , )
published

Fancy some last minute Cyber Monday scrolling? Still on the hunt for some cheap guitar gear? You've not got long left – but this coupon code will help you save on products from Gibson, Fender, Blackstar and more

Musician&#039;s Friend Cyber Monday 2024 deals
(Image credit: Musician's Friend)

The starting pistol on Cyber Monday has officially sounded, meaning there are only hours left if you still want to bag yourself some bargain guitar gear. If you’re not exactly sure what it is you’re after, though, it can be hard to know where to start – that’s why it could be a good idea to scroll through Musician’s Friend’s inventory, a huge chunk of which is currently 15% off thanks to a now-live Cyber Monday coupon deal.

By using the code CYBER – I repeat, that is CYBER – you can bag yourself up to 15% off literally thousands of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, pedals, guitar amps, accessories and much more.

Musician's Friend: up to 15% off with code CYBERCYBER

Musician's Friend: up to 15% off with code CYBER
There's still time to stumble upon a tasty deal this Cyber Monday, and Musician's Friend is making the quest much easier by offering up to 15% off nearly 15,000 products. There are some savvy savings to be had on thousands of guitars, pedals, amps, and accessories, with products from the likes of Gibson, Fender, Blackstar, ProCo, Martin and many more all having their prices slashed. The code you want is CYBER. Happy hunting!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.