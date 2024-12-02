Musician’s Friend’s Cyber Monday 15% off coupon is now live and it applies to thousands of guitars, pedals, amps, accessories and more – but you’ve not got long left to bag yourself some bargain gear
Fancy some last minute Cyber Monday scrolling? Still on the hunt for some cheap guitar gear? You've not got long left – but this coupon code will help you save on products from Gibson, Fender, Blackstar and more
The starting pistol on Cyber Monday has officially sounded, meaning there are only hours left if you still want to bag yourself some bargain guitar gear. If you’re not exactly sure what it is you’re after, though, it can be hard to know where to start – that’s why it could be a good idea to scroll through Musician’s Friend’s inventory, a huge chunk of which is currently 15% off thanks to a now-live Cyber Monday coupon deal.
By using the code CYBER – I repeat, that is CYBER – you can bag yourself up to 15% off literally thousands of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, pedals, guitar amps, accessories and much more.
Musician's Friend: up to 15% off with code CYBER
There's still time to stumble upon a tasty deal this Cyber Monday, and Musician's Friend is making the quest much easier by offering up to 15% off nearly 15,000 products. There are some savvy savings to be had on thousands of guitars, pedals, amps, and accessories, with products from the likes of Gibson, Fender, Blackstar, ProCo, Martin and many more all having their prices slashed. The code you want is CYBER. Happy hunting!
We’ve been working hard to pick out some of the best Cyber Monday guitar deals, but if you want to take matters into your own hands, take yourself over to Musician’s Friend, which is offering up to 15% off thousands of qualifying products with the coupon code CYBER.
Sometimes, you never know what you’ll stumble across when perusing through the hordes of deals, and sometimes the best deals are the ones you weren’t expecting. But, if you want some inspiration to start, I’d politely point you to a discounted Fender Aerodyne Special Strat – which I adored when I reviewed it last year – and the Blackstar HT Venue Series Club 40 MkII, the predecessor of the highly rated third gen Venue amp.
There's also a gorgeous Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s – a model that we believe to be the best all-round Gibson Les Paul you could hope to buy – which has had its priced slashed to just over $2k.
Granted, not everything included in the coupon collection is worth your time or your money, but there’s plenty of gold in there. It’s not just limited to guitars and pedals, either: some gigbag must-haves – such as strings, straps and picks – can also be snapped up on the cheap.
Cyber Monday is already hours away from ending, so we’d advise you to nip over to Musician’s Friend post haste if you want to really make the most of this year’s savings festivities. Remember, CYBER is the code you want. CYBER. Don’t forget it.
Guitar Center also has its own Cyber Monday code, too, so there’s plenty to peruse through if you fancy widening your search parameters. If you need some more direction, visit our guides to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals.
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.