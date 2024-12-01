Guitar Center just dropped a 15% off coupon for Cyber Monday – and it’s valid on thousands of guitars, pedals, amps and accessories – including one of our favorite signature models, a fire-breathing EVH lunchbox head, and that Hello Kitty strap you wanted

Yes, we know: Black Friday is over, but don’t tell that to Guitar Center, which has rang in the imminent arrival of Cyber Monday with a new coupon code that gets you 15% off a staggering range of gear.

By using the code CM15 you can get the discount on an incredible 15,000 products, so it’s worth giving it a go on anything you’ve had your eye on – you never know…

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon for 15,000+ products

The guitar retail behemoth is offering 15% off over 15,000 products with the coupon code CM15 – and there are some excellent deals to be had. From the iconic yet affordable Brian May Guitars BMG Special to Epiphone’s Power Players Les Paul beginner guitar favorite, EVH lunchbox heads, Rat distortions and, yes, Fender’s new Hello Kitty accessory line. Give the code a try on whatever gear you’re eyeing up – it might just work…

Inevitably, not everything on sale is gold. But trust us, there are some diamonds in the rough here.

Take the Brian May Guitars BMG Special – one of our favorite signature guitars, the already-affordable price of this high-quality replica of one of the most singular electric guitars in rock, $849, has been slashed to just $722. Parents searching for a beginner guitar for kids, meanwhile, can snag an Epiphone Power Players Les Paul for $169, complete with strap, picks, cable, and gigbag.

On the effects side, most of Pro Co’s Rat range is discounted – including the recently launched Lil’ Rat, now a ridiculous $59. And amp-wise, you can save an amazing $150 on one of our favorite lunchbox amp heads, the EVH 5150III LBXII.

But perhaps most enticingly, you can get 15% off pretty much the entirety of Fender’s just-launched Hello Kitty accessory line, including straps, cables, and merch. That is, if there’s any left by the time Team GW have added them all to cart…

So, to repeat, that code is CM15 – don’t forget to use it! And for more tempting offers, hit up our guide to this year’s Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals, and the best Cyber Monday guitar deals overall.

