NAMM 2012: PRS Unveils New Artist Signature Models

The 2012 Winter NAMM show is in full swing now, and Paul Reed Smith are showing off their new-and-improved artist series of guitars, including models for Neal Schon, Dave Navarro, Orianthi and more.

From PRS:PRS Guitars' family of signature artist guitars will see updates across the lines in 2012. The SE line will add an SE Dave Navarro signature guitar and significantly update the SE Orianthi and SE Nick Catanese models. PRS's Maryland-made Chris Henderson artist model is getting a classic makeover. The PRS Private Stock department will offer a Neal Schon Limited Run of no more than 60 guitars (the model will be available for order from January 19 – February 15, 2012. And in the acoustic product family, a Private Stock Cody Kilby model will be added to the lineup.

Dave Navarro

Dave Navarro is only the third PRS artist to have both a Maryland-made and SE signature model (with Carlos Santana and Mark Tremonti coming before him). The Jane's Addiction guitarist's SE model will boast a beveled maple top, mahogany back, maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and SE HFS and SE Vintage Bass pickups with a push-pull tone control and 3-way toggle. His SE model will also have his signature Jet White finish and gold hardware. Navarro's Maryland-made signature model has been one of PRS's most popular artist guitars. The addition of the SE Dave Navarro instrument will make this model accessible to more fans and musicians. "This is a way to make my guitar available to people who turn to music and art as a way of dealing with the world. It's my act of gratitude to other musicians out there," Navarro explains.

Orianthi and Nick Catanese

Also in the SE family, the SE Orianthi and SE Nick Catanese have new specs for 2012. The 2012 SE Orianthi will receive the new beveled SE carve and push/pull tone control with 3-way blade switch (previously a 3-way toggle with no coil tapping). The guitar goddess's finish is also changing – from Red Sparkle to Scarlet Red. Additionally, Nick Catanese of Black Label Society has been working with PRS to renovate his signature SE as well. The 2012 model will have a straightforward, sleek look with a mahogany body with a flame maple veneer, ebony fingerboard with no inlays, and a Scarlet Red finish with black binding. The SE Nick Catanese will keep its distinguishing chrome EMG 81/85 pickups and Tone Pros adjustable stoptail.

Chris Henderson

Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down has also revamped his Maryland-made signature model, shedding the middle pickup for a classic electronics configuration. The 2012 Chris Henderson will feature a PRS 250 treble pickup and #7 bass pickup with a volume and tone control for each and 3-way toggle on the upper bout. Other features include a maple top, mahogany back, mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, and adjustable stoptail. This guitar is a must see for 3 Doors fans and anyone lamenting the discontinuation of the PRS SC 250 model.

Neal Schon

The PRS Private Stock department is offering a Neal Schon Limited Edition guitar. This Private Stock guitar is a wonderfully designed medium-thin archtop with a Floyd Rose system, curly maple top, back, and sides, and many of Neal's personal design requests, including knob placement and pickups. The design is virtually identical to the instrument Neal has been playing on the most recent Journey tour. These instruments will be available for order from January 19 – February 15, 2012, but will be limited to a maximum of 60 guitars.

Cody Kilby

Bluegrass virtuoso Cody Kilby is joining Tony McManus and Martin Simpson as a PRS Private Stock signature acoustic artist. Kilby is best known for his work with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. His Private Stock signature model will feature a PRS Tonare Grand body perimeter with a shallower PRS Angelus depth and a "Traditional" inlay pattern (only available on the Cody Kilby model). Private Stock options available to customers include top, back and side, neck, and fingerboard wood from the famed Private Stock Vault.