NAMM 2012 Video: Ibanez JEM70V Steve Vai Jem Guitar

Last week, we visited the Ibanez booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to get a good look at the company's new offerings.

Among them was the Ibanez JEM70V Steve Vai guitar.

The guitar, which comes in a beautiful Sea Foam Green finish ("A color that Steve is very fond of"), features a cool Tree of Life neck inlay. Despite its good looks, it's actually the most affordable Jem model that Ibanez makes, with a street price of around $1,399.

For more about this particular Vai/Jem model, be sure to watch the video below and check out the guitar's page on Ibanez's official website.

