NAMM 2013: Peavey Introduces Vypyr VIP Series Variable Instrument Performance Amplifiers

Peavey Electronics has introduced a new generation of modeling amplifiers with the Vypyr VIP series, the world’s first Variable Instrument Performance amplifiers.

With the Vypyr VIP series, Peavey introduces the world’s first amp that contains Bass guitar, Acoustic guitar and Electric guitar amplifier models. With Peavey’s Variable Instrument Input, a single amp can provide amplification for a variety of instrument types.

Not only does the amplifier morph from a bass amp, to an acoustic amp, to an electric amp, it also allows the electric guitar player access to instrument models as well -- another Peavey first! The Vypyr VIP’s astonishingly realistic instrument simulations allow users to manipulate the sound of their electric guitar to mimic an acoustic guitar, a bass, a 12-string guitar, and more!

“With the new Vypyr VIP series we’ve pulled out all the stops,” noted Peavey CEO, Hartley Peavey. “The Vypyr line has been a tribute to our ongoing commitment to innovation. The Vypyr VIP series continues that tradition with an unrivaled feature set and almost endless tonal options.”

Peavey uses a combination of powerful 32-bit, floating-point SHARC processors and patented TransTube analog circuitry to create the best sounding modeling amplifiers available. Thanks to the Vypyr VIP’s new acoustically ported semi-closed back enclosures, each model sounds both full and “present”. Guitarists have access to over 50 amp, instrument and stompbox models as well as rack style effects, enabling endless options for creativity and a whole new range of tonal possibilities.

While the Vypyr VIP series is packed with an array of features, Peavey's WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) interface enables users to easily view all of the parameters at a glance, without the need to scroll through menus or to plug into a computer or external device.

Vypyr’s new USB bi-directional data and audio port provides an easy way for users to connect to a computer and record, access the Vypyr Edit software and store presets, get lessons, and practice to backing tracks. The Vypyr VIP series also includes a MIDI port for use with Sanpera foot controllers and firmware updates.

The Vypyr VIP series consists of three combos: the 20-Watt VIP 1, the 40-Watt VIP 2, and the 100-Watt VIP 3.

With Peavey’s PowerSponge variable power, players can adjust the power output to suit any playing situation. Other staples like a built-in chromatic tuner, on-board looper with Sanpera pedal control, studio quality headphone out, and much more round out its extensive array of features.

Find out more about the Vypryr VIP series, Peavey's most technologically advanced line of pro amplifiers, at Peavey.com.