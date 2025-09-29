“Unlike FRFR cabs, they provide a playing experience more like plugging into an amp with a traditional open-back cabinet”: Line 6 combines classic speaker cab and FRFR in one with the Powercab CL

Line 6 has reconfigured its hybrid Powercab speaker cabinets, offering FRFR amplification and classic speaker-channelling tones for digital amp modeler and amp-in-a-box users.

The Californian firm was one of the earliest adopters of digital gear, with the POD helping kickstart the djent movement and sparking an amp sim trend which currently dominates the market. Here, its doubling down on that investment with “exceptional amplification” that is said to go beyond traditional FRFR cabs, building on a release that was well-received when it first launched in 2020.

It now arrives in open-back form with an additional voicing mode to enhance its versatility.

Full Range, Flat Response cabinets are designed to be neutral-sounding, eliminating tone coloration, as modelers already have cab sims built in. While the Powercab offers that feature, it also delivers more traditional tonal qualities.

“Unlike FRFR cabs, they are loaded with custom-designed guitar speakers, providing a playing experience more like plugging into a guitar amplifier with a traditional open-back cabinet,” explains Senior Director of Products, Rick Gagliano.

With 200 watts of power, the CL 212 has two 12” speakers, with the CL 112 slimmed down to one. Lightweight for easy transportation, they come with a three-band room EQ (Low, Mid, High), and a High boost-cut.

MIDI and USB connectivity helps integrate them into modern-minded live rigs, a six-Way Voice encoder selects virtual speaker voicings, and they also have a 1/4" XLR input jack, and an XLR output with IR loading.

Things get interesting when looking at its two operation modes. A Speaker Voicing mode delivers six speaker voicings inspired by six classic speakers, and with Power Amp In mode “it functions as a high-quality powered guitar cab.” That means players would need to disable cab sims on their modelers to get the most out of both modes.

(Image credit: Line 6)

Both modes support the use of impulse responses going direct to the front-of-house mixer and audio interfaces for virtual cabs. External IRs are also supported, and IRs can also be bypassed on its XLR output.

“No matter how you use them, Powercab CL speaker systems deliver consistent tone and feel at any volume,” says Line 6.

(Image credit: Line 6)

The Powercab CL 21 is priced at $549.99, and the Powercab CL 112 is $449.99.

Head to Line 6 for more.

Earlier this year, Line 6 unveiled its next-gen amp modeler, the Helix Stadium. Promising “a new benchmark for authentic sound” with its new Agoura modelling tech, and impressive features that can help replace laptops in live rigs for a more streamlined setup. The release sees the firm trying to regain control of an ultra-competitive modeler market.

ToneX out-sold the competition last year, and with the rise of the Quad Cortex and Kemper pushing its own next-gen release in recent months, Line 6 has gone big. The Powercab looks to expand its empire in new ways, too.