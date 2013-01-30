NAMM 2013 Video: Marshall Amplification Slash SL5 Guitar Amp

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the guys at the massive Marshall Amplification booth to check out some new amps. This video profiles the company's new Slash SL5 model.

The SL5 is an all-tube, 5-watt amp with two channels, Clean and Overdrive. A single volume control for the clean takes you from tasty "Slash clean" to Marshall crunch. The Overdrive channel (volume and gain), dials in the AFD-style tone. Both channels have been approved by Slash.

For more about Marshall, head to marshallamps.com. NOTE: The Marshall site hasn't posted any info about this particular amp just yet, but stay tuned!

