NAMM 2013 Video: Martin Guitars D-35 Seth Avett Custom Signature Edition

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at the Martin Guitars booth to check out some new acoustics. This video profiles the company's new D-35 Seth Avett Custom Signature Edition.

The guitar is an updated version of Avett’s tried and true stage/studio Dreadnought guitar, a model he has been a fan and user of for nearly a decade.

For more about this guitar, head to martinguitar.com.

