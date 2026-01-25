“Can do everything the Strat doesn’t do”: Sterling by Music Man rolls out a more affordable version of Cory Wong’s signature StingRay II – plus the brand’s first-ever baritone

NAMM 2026: When Cory Wong’s signature Music Man StingRay II was unveiled at last year’s NAMM, the self-professed “Strat guy through and through” asserted the guitar was born out of his need for a humbucker-equipped option “that can do everything the Strat doesn’t do.”

Wong's vision proved to be a winning recipe, and now, Sterling by Music Man is offering a more affordable version coming later this year.

Developed in collaboration with the Vulfpeck guitarist, the Sterling by Music Man StingRay II features a roasted maple neck (as opposed to its pricier sibling's roasted figured maple neck), a rosewood fingerboard, locking tuners, an enlarged headstock, and an oval-shaped pickguard inspired by the iconic StingRay bass body.

Much like the Music Man version, it comes fully equipped with HH pickups – although it isn't yet clear whether they're also the custom-designed Cory Wong HT humbuckers – and a 3-way toggle switch for a “dynamic, versatile tonal response.”

There is also less variety in terms of the colorways – with dark blue and silver offered as the only two variants (the official names haven't been revealed yet), but, for $749.99, you get a lot of guitar for the more conservative price.

In addition to Wong's signature model, Sterling by Music Man is rolling out the brand's first-ever baritone guitar. Featuring a 27.5” scale, 24 frets, and B-standard tuning, this all-new model promises to deliver “a deeper low-end presence within the StingRay lineup.”

Other specs include a roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, vintage trem, locking tuners, and two ceramic humbuckers for tonal firepower galore. Offered in an attractive Toluca Lake Blue, the StingRay Baritone (SR50) is available now for $849.99 from trusted partner retailers.

And, speaking of the Sterling by Music Man lineup at this year's NAMM, the brand has also unveiled scaled-back versions of former All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson's signature Cutlass.