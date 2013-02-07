NAMM 2013: Warwick Goes Vintage with Streamer CV Bass

Warwick's Streamer Series is expanding with a new model — the Streamer CV (Classic Vintage).

The ergonomically shaped body of the Streamer CV is made of lightweight US swamp ash. The one-piece maple neck fretted version comes with a rosewood fretboard; the fretless version offers a Tigerstripe Ebony fretboard. The 21 Jumbo Bronze frets get installed and perfectly dressed with Warwick’s innovative Invisible Fret Technology.

The Warwick Streamer CV is equipped with passive electronics and passive MEC J/J pickups. Along with dot inlays on the fretboard, the illuminated side dots help to stay orientated on the fretboard even on dark stages. This bass is available in Natural Oil, Colored Oil or High Polish finish.

According to the personal choice of color, the Streamer CV comes with a Cream colored (for dark finishes) or a Black colored pickguard (for bright finishes). This model is only available as four string, fretted or fretless and right or left-handed.

Specifications