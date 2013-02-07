NAMM 2013: Warwick Goes Vintage with Streamer CV Bass

Warwick's Streamer Series is expanding with a new model — the Streamer CV (Classic Vintage).
The ergonomically shaped body of the Streamer CV is made of lightweight US swamp ash. The one-piece maple neck fretted version comes with a rosewood fretboard; the fretless version offers a Tigerstripe Ebony fretboard. The 21 Jumbo Bronze frets get installed and perfectly dressed with Warwick’s innovative Invisible Fret Technology.
The Warwick Streamer CV is equipped with passive electronics and passive MEC J/J pickups. Along with dot inlays on the fretboard, the illuminated side dots help to stay orientated on the fretboard even on dark stages. This bass is available in Natural Oil, Colored Oil or High Polish finish.
According to the personal choice of color, the Streamer CV comes with a Cream colored (for dark finishes) or a Black colored pickguard (for bright finishes). This model is only available as four string, fretted or fretless and right or left-handed.
Specifications
- Bolt-On
- Curved body shape
- Available as 4 string
- Available as right-handed or left-handed*, as well as fretted or fretless* models
- Warwick machine heads
- Just-A-Nut III Brass
- Maple neck
- Rosewood fingerboard (fretted), Tigerstripe Ebony fingerboard (fretless)
- Dot Inlays
- Illuminated side dots
- Scale length: 34” (long scale)
- 21 Jumbo Bronze(extra hard) frets (Width: 2,9mm/Height: 1,3mm)
- IFT - Invisible Fret Technology®
- US swamp Ash body
- Passive MEC J/J pickups with open pole pieces
- Passive MEC electronics
- Volume (neck), Volume (bridge), Tone Treble, Tone Bass
- Cream pickguard (on dark colours) / Black pickguard (on bright colours)
- 2-piece solid brass Warwick bridge
- Warwick Security Locks
- Chrome hardware
- Available in Natural Oil, Coloured Oil or High Polish Finish
- Warwick EMP strings: 045” - 105” (38200 M 4)
- Including Warwick “User Kit”
- Including „Flight Case by RockCase®“ (RC 10830 SA W)
- Manufactured in Germany