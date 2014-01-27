NAMM 2014: Line 6 Introduces AMPLIFi — Guitar Amp and Stereo Bluetooth Speaker System with iOS Integration

Line 6 has introduced AMPLIFi, its new guitar amp and stereo Bluetooth speaker system with iOS integration.

From Line 6:

AMPLIFi is an entirely new kind of guitar amplifier. By combining a high-performance guitar amp, a streaming Bluetooth speaker system and a breakthrough iOS app into one powerful device, AMPLIFi will change the way guitarists practice, perform and enjoy music.

“Eighteen years ago, Line 6 revolutionized the guitar amp market by releasing the world’s first modeling amplifier,” said Paul Foeckler, CEO of Line 6. “And now we’re doing it again. AMPLIFi completely redefines the guitar amplifier, bringing together our customers’ musical and personal lives like no other device.”

High-Performance Guitar Amp with 5-Speaker Stereo Design

AMPLIFi is unlike any amplifier ever built. The five-speaker stereo design delivers stunningly detailed guitar tones, from crystal-clear highs to eep and smooth low end. Featuring two tweeters, two mid-bass drivers, and a custom guitar speaker, AMPLIFi covers a far wider frequency spectrum than any other guitar amplifier, delivering sonic details traditional amps simply can’t produce. AMPLIFi is available in a powerful 150-watt model or portable 75-watt version, both of which can deliver ear-splitting volume levels.

Streaming Bluetooth Speaker System

AMPLIFi is the ultimate Bluetooth speaker system for guitarists, featuring streaming compatibility with Android™, iOS, Mac® and PC devices. The full-range speakers deliver amazing sound, while the custom guitar speaker functions as a thumping subwoofer. AMPLIFi combines playing and enjoying music like no other system, enabling guitarists to jam along with songs in their music library, play back tracks during band rehearsal, or crank up the volume at parties.

iOS App Control and Cloud Connection

The AMPLIFi Remote app for iOS introduces a new world of possibilities. Instead of using static knobs or tiny screens, guitarists can now control every aspect of their tones from an iOS device.* AMPLIFi Remote also introduces revolutionary Line 6 tone-matching technology, which automatically serves up guitar tones that match tracks in a guitarist’s music library.

With a cloud community of guitarists uploading their best patches, AMPLIFi Remote provides a unique and powerful resource for finding guitar tones. Within the cloud community, guitarists can rate their favorite tones, upload their own, and build their musical network by connecting with other musicians and fans. The AMPLIFi cloud automatically keeps all devices up to date and synchronized. Guitarists can store an unlimited number of presets in the cloud—and access them anywhere.

"AMPLIFi is a groundbreaking new amp that promises to change the way guitarists jam, practice and enjoy music forever," said Max Gutnix, VP of Products and Marketing at Line 6. "It sounds absolutely amazing and delivers a uniquely incredible experience that players of all levels are going to love. Whether listening to music, jamming with friends or creating inspiring new tones to share, AMPLIFi is going to rock your world."

For more information, visit http://line6.com/amplifi.