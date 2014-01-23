NAMM 2014: Samson Introduces All-New Synth 7 UHF Wireless System

Samson’s Synth 7 represents a new era in professional wireless, offering a pro-level UHF wireless solution at an unheard of price: $349.99.

Available in handheld, headset, lavalier and guitar configurations, the Synth 7 is perfect for a variety of users, including serious musicians, business professionals, educators, house of worship engineers, audio installation specialists and others looking for pristine wireless operation with exceptional sound.

The system’s receiver features a full-color LCD, ideal for use on dark stages. Synth 7’s user-friendly menu makes it easy to save your settings for easy recall and to lock those preferred settings for uninterrupted operation. Other features include a Pilot Tone Squelch/Auto Mute function that eliminates RF noise when the transmitter is turned off.

In addition, the system’s easy-to-use Scan Mode is designed to locate optimal frequencies in your area for interference-free performance. The frequency-agile Synth 7 offers over 90 available channels, allowing for up to 20 systems to operate simultaneously.

Synth 7 features an all-metal, rack mountable design and uses professional quality components for seamless operation. These components, combined with Samson’s state-of-the-art engineering, equip the Synth 7 with an excellent signal-to-noise ratio, a wireless range of up to 300 feet, as well as an increased dynamic range to handle the hottest inputs from line level devices.

In addition, the handheld and beltpack transmitters are metal-constructed and feature an LCD screen that indicates battery level and operating channel. Lastly, Synth 7’s transmitters grant users up to 15 hours of continuous operation on two AA batteries.

Synth 7 is the culmination of Samson’s long history of wireless innovation and commitment to giving musicians and performers the professional products/features at affordable prices.

For more information, visit samsontech.com.