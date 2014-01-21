NAMM 2014: Taurus Introduces Stomp-Head 1.BL Guitar Amp — with Video

Taurus Amplification has introduced its Taurus Stomp-Head 1.BL guitar amp.
From Taurus:
We're proudly presenting the smallest amplifier from our Stomp-Head guitar-amplifiers line. It's a two-channel, 50-watt head that weights only 2 kg (4.4 pounds).
Until today, guitarists could choose between only two forms of amps: heads and combos. Now introduce a new breed: the Stomp-Head.
It's a pure analog design with unprecedented light weight and small size. The amplifier can be placed on a stage floor just beside the effects, in a traditional way on the top of the speaker cabinet or set up on an effect board. It features a built-in foot switch that allows fast channel and sound-shape changes during the performance.
Now you will know how it's like to take your sound whereever you go!
Stomp-Head 1.BL (1 foot-switch) features:
- Power output: 50W
- Speaker impedance selector: 4-8-16ohm
- Auto detection speakers impedance
- 2 channels: CLEAN and LEAD
- 3 different sounds: CLEAN, CRUNCH and DRIVE
- 1 foot-switch for channel mode: CLEAN/ LEAD
- Effect loop.
For more information, visit taurus-amp.pl, and check out the video below.