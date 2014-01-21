NAMM 2014: Taurus Introduces Stomp-Head 1.BL Guitar Amp — with Video

Taurus Amplification has introduced its Taurus Stomp-Head 1.BL guitar amp.

From Taurus:

We're proudly presenting the smallest amplifier from our Stomp-Head guitar-amplifiers line. It's a two-channel, 50-watt head that weights only 2 kg (4.4 pounds).

Until today, guitarists could choose between only two forms of amps: heads and combos. Now introduce a new breed: the Stomp-Head.

It's a pure analog design with unprecedented light weight and small size. The amplifier can be placed on a stage floor just beside the effects, in a traditional way on the top of the speaker cabinet or set up on an effect board. It features a built-in foot switch that allows fast channel and sound-shape changes during the performance.

Now you will know how it's like to take your sound whereever you go!

Stomp-Head 1.BL (1 foot-switch) features:

Power output: 50W

Speaker impedance selector: 4-8-16ohm

Auto detection speakers impedance

2 channels: CLEAN and LEAD

3 different sounds: CLEAN, CRUNCH and DRIVE

1 foot-switch for channel mode: CLEAN/ LEAD

Effect loop.

For more information, visit taurus-amp.pl, and check out the video below.