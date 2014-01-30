NAMM 2014 Video: Supro Dual-Tone, Thunderstorm and Coronado Amps

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Supro booth to check out the company's new line of amps.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Supro's Matt Smith's provides a guided tour of the Dual-Tone, Thunderstorm and Coronado.

From Supro:

Absara Audio, the New York-based manufacturer of Pigtronix effects and Supro amplifiers, has unveiled its debut lineup of re-issue Supro tube amps.

The new Supro amps — reimagined by award-winning product designer David Koltai with circuits curated by Bruce Zinky — bring back the instantly recognizable looks, tactile feel and raw tone that defines the Supro sound.

