NAMM 2015: ESP Guitars Unveils New ESP/LTD Signature Models

ESP Guitars, which is celebrating 40th anniversary in 2015, will unveil a batch of new artist Signature Series guitars and basses at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show later this month.

“ESP has been synonymous with artist signature guitars since the very beginning,” says Chris Cannella, ESP director of artist relations and product management.

“We’re very proud of the latest additions to the ESP artist roster, and their new signature models for 2015 are among the best we’ve ever made.”

Three new models are being created for ESP artist Gary Holt of Exodus. The ESP Gary Holt LTD GH-600EC and LTD GH-200EC are all single-cutaway guitars that are accented in distinctive red-colored design details, and feature Floyd Rose tremolos.

Another new addition to the ESP artist family, Javier Reyes of Animals as Leaders, is debuting the LTD JR-608/QM and the LTD JR-208. Both are eight-string baritone models at 27” scale. The JR-608/QM has high-end design features like neck-thru-body construction, and features Reyes’ signature DiMarzio pickups.

Also new to the ESP roster, jazz/fusion great Bunny Brunel is introducing the LTD BB-1004/QM and LTD BB-1005FL/QM. Respective four- and five-string fretless basses, the basses include neck-thru-body construction, quilted maple tops, a special Aguilar pickup set with OBP-3 active preamp and ebony fingerboard.

A number of current ESP artists have also had additions and updates to their signature instruments. Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Firewind) is debuting four new models: the ESP Gus G/EC, ESP Gus G/RS, LTD GUS-200 and LTD GUS-200EC.

These updated models are now available in Black Satin finish, and feature contrasting white pickup covers. Will Adler of Lamb of God has new additions to his Warbird signature series guitars, including the LTD WA-200 Warbird Distressed and LTD WA-200 White Camo.

Shredder Andy James helped design the seven-string LTD AJ-7, while new and updated basses are being made available for Frank Bello of Anthrax (the eight-string LTD FB-208 and LTD FB-204), War/PHILM bassist Pancho Tomaselli (the redesigned LTD PT-4) and Gabe Crisp (Whitechapel) with the GC-P4.

Finally, other signature series models are returning to LTD’s affordable “200 Series," including the Kirk Hammett (Metallica) KH-202 and KH-202 Left Handed, Michael Paget (Bullet for My Valentine) MP-200V, Tom Araya (Slayer) TA-200 and Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) SC-207 and SC-208.

For more information on all of ESP’s new guitar and bass models for 2015, visit espguitars.com.

