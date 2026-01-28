“A complete, compact desktop solution”: Blackstar launches the Beam Mini – the world’s first amplifier to natively support Neural Amp Modeling

Blackstar is looking to take control of the desktop amp market with the potentially game-changing Beam Mini – the world’s first amplifier that natively supports Neural Amp Modeling (NAM).

This is achieved through direct integration with Tone3000, which boasts the world's largest community of user-generated guitar tones. The platform is built on open-source NAM tech, which is injected right into the veins of the Beam Mini.

Essentially, NAM uses AI to capture and emulate the tone of tube amps and beyond, turning tangible gear into digital recreations, meaning many of the tones available via Tone3000 are captured from high-end amps and sought-after sounds. What's more, these are completely free.

That makes this tiny little desktop amp far more powerful than its pint-sized form suggests. Compatible with electric and acoustic guitars and bass, it promises “high-quality tone, portability and intuitive control” abound.

At its core are two 60mm full-range drivers and two passive bass radiators, which combine with Blackstar's Super Wide Stereo and Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) features, with onboard controls for Patch, Gain, EQ, FX, and Volume.

It is free of convoluted menus, with quick-fire tweaks done via its SpeedDial feature, which puts one dialable knob atop the amp, with buttons for the aforementioned controls determining what that dial tweaks. The FX button can control multiple effects on the fly.

Hook up to the partner Beam app (iOS and Android) for deeper tone shaping. The amp offers access to over 35 tock effects, cabs, and cab and mic simulations – including six Blackstar designs and six Ampton recreations of iconic amplifiers – as well as a tuner, metronome, and “pro-level tone tools.”

The realism of the amps is further bolstered by Blackstar’s impulse response feature, CabRig. Use it “to recreate the immediacy and feel of a real amplifier in the room.”

But it's the NAM integration that is especially intriguing here, with a VIP pass to Tone3000's dizzyingly massive collection of tones adding a much greater scope to this tiny powerhouse. And whatever tones you get from the amp should respond like a tube amp.

Each model has been “meticulously voiced” by Blackstar’s UK-based engineering team to ensure its “authentic tone and responsiveness” walks the walk.

There are artist-generated patches to pick from, too, with Blackstar artist Jared James Nichols one of the big selling points here. And to ensure it can withstand the outdoors just as well as studios and bedrooms, it offers an IP66 dust-tight and weatherproof design, and over 18 hours of playtime on a single charge.

“Designed as a complete, compact desktop solution for practice, songwriting, recording, or casual play, the Beam Mini is intended to deliver uncompromising tone wherever inspiration strikes,” says Blackstar.

It arrives with an asking price of $229.99.

Visit Blackstar for more info.

Blackstar has been on fine form this year already. It has ventured into the amp modeler floorboard world with the affordable ID:X Floor series, and released two high-quality FRFR speakers to accompany them.